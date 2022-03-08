Colds and watery eyes are a symptom of a particular disease

Let’s see together if we have these two common symptoms, the alarm bell of what they can be.

At this time of the year it can happen to all of us that we have a cold or that our tears excessively.

Obviously in most cases it is just a cold, but it can happen that they are a wake-up call for another disease and we are not talking about Covid.

But let’s not get lost in too much talk and see better together all the details we have available.

Cold and lacrimation: important signs!

As we know the most beautiful season of all is upon us, obviously not the same for allergy sufferers.

According to a recent study by Ministry of health, about 15-20% of the population has this problem.

Pollen and flowers are a huge enemy for allergy sufferers and can suffer from seasonal colds, asthma and respiratory problems as the first symptoms.

Since the vegetation is distributed in an absolutely different way from each place, the quantity of pollen or the like is not always the same, and for this reason allergies can be triggered in an anticipated and different way.

It can also happen that people who are allergic to more things, but simple tests are enough to understand our problem.

Self with a small puncture on the forearm a disposable lancet is used, and if our skin becomes red, swollen or itchy, the allergy is confirmed, or with blood tests.

The periods of allergies are like the seasons, towards the end of the cold months we find birch, hazelnut, hornbeam, cypress and olive trees.

From April onwards there are grasses, mugwort, poplar, plane tree and lime, from June on we find the parietary nettle and at the end of August ragweed.

The only months that do not cause particular problems are those of November, December and January.

For the remedies it is obviously very important to always and exclusively contact our doctor who will provide us with the best treatment, as for a few months before we can undergo a vaccine, or a specific immunotherapy.

There are obviously antihistamine drugs to be taken only under medical supervision.