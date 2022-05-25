Cole compares Ronaldo and Messi

Media365 editorial staff, published on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:05 p.m.

Monuments of football in the 21st century, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are very different according to Joe Cole.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the greatest icons of their sport. Some even believe that they are even the two greatest footballers who have ever existed, given the domination they have imposed in the 21st century. So they have a lot in common, but there are also differences that separate them.



“Messi plays for fun, Ronaldo to win”

Joe Cole, ex-England international and who had the chance to face both during his career, spoke about what characterizes each of these legends. Avoiding falling into caricature, he confided: “Messi plays for fun first. Ronaldo plays to win. He is always looking for numbers and he will continue to do so. On a sporting level, they are both very great players. »

The former LOSC player concluded by allowing himself a metaphor about the PSG star. “Watching Messi play football is like watching Floyd Mayweather boxing or Roger Federer playing tennis. He’s a genius,” he said. A genius that he was not given to see too often to the Parisian supporters during the season which has just ended.