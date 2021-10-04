Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler back together after 20 years, here’s where

In this article we talk about an unusual couple, but not too much. At the center of this news are Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler, one young and the other a little less. These days, the two have reunited for an event after twenty years of separation. Here are all the details on this meeting.

It never happens to see the two actors next to each other Cole Sprouse And Adam Sandler. The first, one of the young artists who dominates the panorama of TV series with his role in Riverdale, the second who can count on a career full of important films and more. The two performers were photographed together recently, twenty years after their last work as a couple.

Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler: This is where their meeting took place

Last Wednesday, December 11th, there was the film premiere Uncut Gems, whose protagonist is Adam himself. The little star of the famous TV series for kids also took part in this event Zack and Cody, which marked the beginning of the career of Cole and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse in the world of cinema. The two actors Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler then posed together for some photos. These shots were spread on the web by Just Jared.

Here are the two performers together again.

The 1999 film that the two actors worked on

Previously, the performers Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler they have already collaborated together. The two shared a set way back 1999. The film in question has the title of Big Daddy – A special dad and it’s a comedy. The protagonist of this film is played by Adam, an awkward man to whom everything always goes wrong. A small five-year-old boy, played by Cole, bursts into the life of the latter and turns his life upside down. Eventually, the man learns to be a perfect dad for the baby, even though he is not his natural child. Throughout the course of the plot we witness an exciting love story that manages to bind two people who do not have a biological bond, but who become attached to each other.

Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler: the various works carried out in recent years

It has been exactly twenty years since Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler shared a project. From the movie Big Daddy – A special dad, the career of the young Cole, boyfriend of the young interpreter Lili Reinhart, has become more and more substantial. The young performer is now one of the greatest exponents of the world of TV series, thanks to his starring role in the TV series Riverdale. A set that he has shared, for four seasons, with his girlfriend and with the actors KJ Apa and Camila Mendes. Also, Cole appeared on the big screens this year in the drama Five Feet Apart with the young Haley Lu Richardson.

As for Adam, however, his career continued to be full of blockbuster films. Among the various comedies he performed, we find 50 first kiss times, Top Five, Long Island Wedding. The actor’s latest work is from Netflix. We are talking about the comedy drama entitled Murder Mystery, in which the interpretet shared the set with Jennifer Aniston.

Cover photo: Fox News