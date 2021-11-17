Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier attended a public event together for the first time

After l “Instagram official of last August, Cole Sprouse And Ari Fournier they took another step in uncovering their relationship!

For the first time, they showed up along with a public event: this is the dinner held by Christian Louboutin And InStyle at the San Vicente Bungalows hotel in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The event did not include a red carpet, so we can’t talk about a couple’s debut on the red carpet, but they still posed for the photographers, he in a suit in shades of brown paired with white shoes and she in a black dress.

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier at the InStyle party – getty images

At one point, Cole Sprouse himself took out his camera to immortalize Ari Fournier, as they sat side by side during dinner. You can see more pictures here on an Instagram fan account.

Many other stars were present at the same party, starting with the actor’s colleague of Riverdale, Charles Melton. It’s still: Kiernan Shipka (which participates in the sixth season of Riverdale), Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Janelle Monae, Maria Bakalova, Maude Apatow, Elisa Sednaoui.

Cole Sprouse – getty images

The new couple alert between the 29-year-old actor and the 23-year-old model had started in the first months of 2021, when they were seen strolling hand in hand in Vancouver, where the series set is located.

A sighting last May, between kisses and hugs, he had left little doubt that they were a couple. Fast forward to August, Instagram official is here.

ph: getty images