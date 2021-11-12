Colere, implants saved via London. Operation worth 2.5 million euros

Breath to the cannons (new) and to the economy of the Scalve Valley: the ski resorts of Colere and related shelters have been sold and the investor intervened to take them over from London with his maxi offer – 500 thousand euros more than the base of auction dictated by its own previous proposal – it is ready to relaunch, with a millionaire project, yes, and it also seems to be double-digit. On Wednesday the envelopes were opened in the office of the notary Andrea Letizia, in Bergamo.

Two offers received at the auction relating to the assets of Sirpa, the company in bankruptcy arrangement with creditors for about two years: the raises have raised the figure, starting from a base of two million and 70 thousand euros, up to 2 million euros. 535 thousand. The disputed lot includes two of the three chairlifts of Colere: the Polzone-Cimabianca and the Corne Gemelle-Ferrantino, in addition to the moving walkway of the school field, while the chairlift further downstream, the Carbonera-Polzone, is owned by the Municipality. The lot also includes the three Plan de Sole refuges, at 1500 meters above sea level, Baita Cimabianca (at 2100 meters) and Chalet dell’Aquila (2200). Lifts and cabins that both names linked to the Rsi company awarded the auction know well. If RSI takes its name from Silvio Rossi, former head of service and current manager of the ski resort, “the capital comes from London” explains Rossi, but they return – we add – home, in the valley.