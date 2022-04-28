Coletto, strong increase in Covid positives after bank holiday – Umbria

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, APRIL 28 – The councilor for health of the Umbria Region, Luca Coletto, renewing the appeal for vaccination against Covid, underlines how today, April 28, the number of positive cases has grown strongly. they went from 1,127 yesterday to 1,628.

“This growth – he observes – certainly linked to the long bridge of April 25 and the Easter holidays, demonstrates once again, however, the importance of empowerment and that we must not abandon the measures, especially in contexts of overcrowding with difficulty in maintaining the distance. prevention, such as using a mask and washing hands “.

With regard to the hospitalizations of Covid patients, Coletto highlights that over 50 percent of these arrive at the hospital for pathologies or health problems not related to the virus and then, on the occasion of the mandatory triage for admission to the hospital, discover that they are positive .

With regard to hospitalized for Covid, on the other hand, doctors highlight less serious situations in subjects vaccinated with a full cycle who rarely have serious interstitial pneumonia and other complications that may require hospitalization in intensive care, while more serious symptoms are found in unvaccinated subjects.

“Vaccination therefore – underlines Coletto – continues to represent the main solution to safeguard health and limit as much as possible the most serious effects of the disease produced by Covid. Consequently, it is necessary that all fragile subjects and those over 80 are also covered. with fourth dose of vaccine “. The Region therefore addresses an invitation to the entire population to get vaccinated or to complete the vaccination cycle according to the indications by age group or state of health. (HANDLE).

