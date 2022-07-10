Colima reports the first case of monkeypox, it is a woman

COLIMA, Col. (proceso.com.mx).- A 45-year-old woman was reported as the first confirmed case of monkeypox or “monkeypox” in the state, while two children were diagnosed as a probable case and a case. suspected of severe acute hepatitis of unknown cause, who began clinical treatment.

The Secretary of Health of the Government of the State of Colima reported that the woman began with a clinical picture of fever, pain in muscles, joints and lower back, retroocular pain and skin rashes on the face, neck, shoulders and lower extremities that caused itching. .

Related news

During the third extraordinary meeting of the State Health Safety Committee (CESS), the agency noted that as an epidemiological background, the affected patient had contact with a person from Jalisco and with others who have recently traveled to the United States, both contacts without apparent symptoms. No visible injuries.

After the confirmation of the case of monkeypox, the Ministry of Health established the sanitary measures dictated by the protocol, including strict isolation, frequent hand washing, mandatory use of face masks for the patient and members of her family, avoiding sharing food and drinks, avoid contact with the lesions and handling of the patient’s objects with gloves.

Likewise, clinical and epidemiological follow-up was indicated for 21 days for the patient and her contacts; although currently no symptoms or skin lesions have been identified in them, the woman has evolved favorably and on an outpatient basis, with lesions in remission.

Regarding the two cases (one suspected and the other probable) of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin, the first was found in a 3-year-old child and the second is a 5-month-old infant.

Both presented as symptoms of jaundice (yellow coloration of the skin and sclera of the eyes: white outer covering of the eye), with abnormal liver function tests: the suspected case is awaiting results from the federal level, both patients are progressing favorably at home.

Aware of the scope of the Health Promotion strategy, the unit asked the members of the CESS to distribute an infographic prepared by the Health Services on monkeypox (with a description, symptoms and how this disease spreads, as well as prevention measures).

The SS emphasized that if someone shows signs and symptoms consistent with monkeypox, they should go to the nearest hospital for medical attention.