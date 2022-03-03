Colin Jost served as a product tester for Scarlett Johansson’s skincare line.

ads

We love a practical husband.

Scarlett Johansson officially launched her clean skincare line The Outset on Tuesday, revealing in an interview with InStyle that her husband, Colin Jost, was heavily involved in testing the product.

“He’s the first partner I’ve ever had that uses an eye cream,” the 37-year-old actress said, sharing that she uses The Outset Vitamin C Fine Lines Smoothing Eye Cream ($42) to look “very good” on Saturday nights. .

The “SNL” star, however, didn’t always have the best experiences with his wife’s products.

Johannson asked him to try out a skin he was thinking of adding to the line, but he didn’t mention an important detail.

“I forgot to tell Colin that he was heating himself up, and he thought he was having a really crazy allergic reaction,” the “Black Widow” star told the magazine. “He was like, ‘He’s spread and he’s melting off my face!’ He was completely insane.”

The Outset features clean beauty products that people can use “without fear of irritation or sensitivity.” COURTESY OF THE PRINCIPLE

The Outset, which Johannson founded with beauty entrepreneur Kate Foster, offers just five heroic products for a simple skincare routine.

In an Instagram post announcing the launch, The Outset said: “Think of these products as your white t-shirt and skincare jeans, your everyday essentials.”

While her husband is an eye cream aficionado, Johannson told InStyle that his favorite item in the line is the Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream ($54).

Johansson said he wanted to create a line with products that are simple, clean and easy to use. COURTESY OF THE PRINCIPLE

“I am very proud of it. I wanted to create something that felt extremely luxurious and had a beautiful feel the next morning,” she said.

Along with the eye cream and night cream, the line includes a gentle micellar antioxidant cleanser ($32), a firming vegan collagen prep serum ($46), and a squalane nourishing daily moisturizer ($44).

The Outset prides itself on being a “clean conscious” brand, with its website stating that the brand has “removed over 2,700 ingredients of concern from our formulas,” as well as being vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.

While the “Avengers” star said it was hard work launching The Outset from scratch, she told InStyle “it’s been an amazing journey having a startup, I feel like I got my MBA.”

