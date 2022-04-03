Colin Kaepernick pitches to NFL scouts at Michigan spring game: ‘I can still play, pitch’

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN — The Marshal Colin Kapernick He pitched to undrafted receivers in the halftime draft of Michigan’s spring game for the NFL scouts on Saturday.

Kaepernick was invited to Michigan by coach Jim Harbaugh, who mentored Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers, and was an honorary captain for the spring game. He was joined by producer Spike Lee, who is shooting a documentary about Kaepernick as he navigates a job search for another spot on an NFL roster.

Kaepernick was not available to the media, but Jeanna Trotman, a reporter for local affiliate WXYZ, spoke with him about his decision to pitch Saturday.

“We still go out there and throw it out,” Kaepernick told Trotman. “Actually, coming out here for the exhibition was to show that I can still do it. It’s one of the questions that they keep asking my agent, so we want to make sure we can come out, show everyone that I can still play, throw.”

He says he still believes he can make a team better and help a team win games. NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported Friday that Kaepernick is open to accepting a backup role if that’s what it takes to facilitate a return to the NFL.

While in Ann Arbor, Kaepernick spent time with the Michigan players and was able to throw with Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara during the week.

“Growing up in Reno, I was a 49ers fan. So I always saw Coach Harbaugh as the 49ers and Kap was always the quarterback,” McNamara said. “But I’ve pitched with him a couple of times this week. He’s got a rocket and he can throw it for sure. He’s just been respectful to me.”

Kaepernick told Trotman on the field that he would be willing to give sit-down interviews and a workout if an NFL team was willing to hire him. He hoped this workout would show some scouts that he has stayed in shape and can still play.