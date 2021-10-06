Colin McRae’s Impreza WRC sold at a record price in Bitcoin

One was sold at auction in Australia Subaru Impreza WRC from 1994, driven by two phenomenal drivers such as: Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz. It is a specimen with the iconic livery Prodrive 555, the one that ran in Group A, and which was sold for a record price: 500,000 Australian dollars (about 365,000 US dollars).

Found in a barn

This car has a particular history behind it, in fact it was found in a barn in Victoria and underwent a thorough wash and attention to every detail before being put on sale. Ultimately though, it is in its original condition and the chief operating officer of Lloyds Auctions, Lee Hames, suggested it could be worth more than A $ 1 million. Hames explained:

When we first saw this car, it was a find from a barn with an estimated value of $ 15,000- $ 20,000. Today it went through a wash and a check of its history, and it could be worth more than $ 1 million.

Paid in Bitcoin

The famous racing car was bought with Bitcoin, a currency that is sure to represent the future, especially in this particular sector. The specimen in question is one of the 68 Subaru WRC cars commissioned by Prodrive, in those years, and was authenticated by ICAARS And Possum Bourne Motor Sport. It has had three owners behind it from the time of its retirement from racing until the recent auction.

The car’s best finish in a race was a third place in the 1994 Monte Carlo rally with Carlos Sainz at the wheel, while under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and six-speed manual transmission. . All original. An example that certainly wrote a pinch of rally history, also thanks to the two great drivers who drove it in one of the golden periods of motorsport.