Colin Trevorrow, from Jurassic World to Atlantis

His script for Star Wars Episode IX may not have been accepted by Disney, but Colin Trevorrow had another franchise that he had to return to anyway, Jurassic World (2015). The rebirth of the saga created by Steven Spielberg on the novels of Michael Crichton had been conceived by himself, while remaining Spielberg producer, taking on the role of director and co-writer for the first chapter, co-writer for Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom (2018) and finally the next Jurassic World – The domain (9 June 2022) where he is director and co-writer, all conceived by him to give a precise narrative arc to this trilogy. But having completed the filming of the third (sixth if you prefer) chapter, which certainly will not be the last, now Trevorrow wants to transform himself into a mythological world with Atlantis.

As you’ve never seen it before





The project was in the works at Universal since 2020, but between the pandemic and the filming of Jurassic World: Domination continuously interrupted due to various infections, only now has the director been able to return to his new journey. In a statement issued to Deadline Hollywood he called his Atlantis a version like it has never been seen. In your film it is not underwater but it is a lost continent in the Indian Ocean between Africa, India and Oceania and above all it is a multicultural society with its very advanced technology.

Relevant





For the director, his film will be very relevant for the new generations, because it represents a world in which the elderly are giving the new generations a land that is dying. The most important part for him is that until now there was no technology to create the Atlantis he had in mind with his missing creatures and their innovative inventions, adding that he evidently loves going back to the past, from dinosaurs to Atlantis.

The story stems from an idea by Trevorrow and Matt Charman (The bridge of the spies, 2015, by Steven Spielberg) and will be written by Dante Harper (co-writer of Alien: Covenant, 2017). Many details are still missing, first of all the time setting and a release date, what about you, you want to see resurrect Atlantis?