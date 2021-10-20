News

Colin Woodell will play a young Winston Scott in John Wick’s prequel miniseries

Posted on
The cast of the drama, set in 1975, also includes Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate and Ben Robson.

Immediately after the announcement of the involvement of Mel Gibson in The Continental, the Starz miniseries prequel spin-off of the John Wick, we learn that it will be the actor de The flight attendant Colin Woodell to cover the role of the protagonist, a young Winston Scott (in the cinema interpreted, as an adult, by Ian McShane). In addition, the actors also joined the cast with regular roles Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Mishel Prada (Vida), Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) And Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom).

The Continental: The plot of the John Wick spin-off

The John Wick franchise, which includes three films and a fourth due out in 2022, has grossed nearly $ 600 million globally. As is known, in the films the protagonist is Keanu Reeves who plays a murderer seeking revenge. The Continental – produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz – will be a prequel tale, set in 1975 New York. The event miniseries, consisting of three parts, will explore the origins of Continental, the luxury hotel chain frequented by the killers in the John Wick. It is a place where they can hide and find what they need without using violence. The protagonist is the young Winston Scott who in 1975 must face a past that he thought he had left behind. Winston plots a deadly path through New York’s mysterious underworld in an attempt to seize the iconic Continental hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals. Greg Coolidge (Wayne, Ride Along) And Kirk Ward (Wayne) are writing the series and are also co-showrunners. Keanu Reeves will not appear in the series but is credited as an executive producer.

The cast and characters of The Continental

Unfortunately we do not know the details and characteristics of the characters of The Continental. In addition to the little information on the character of Winston Scott played by Colin Woodell (actor also seen in several TV series including The Purge, Devious Maids And The Originals) of the others we only know the names. Point-Du Jour will play Miles; Allain will be a character named Lou; Prada will be KD, Nhung Kate will play Yen and Robson will be Frankie. Mel Gibson, as previously announced, will play a character named Cormac.


