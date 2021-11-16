“Collaborate for peace and development” – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina, Washington correspondent

In a video conference on Zoom, the two leaders try to dampen the tensions that fuel the tug-of-war between Beijing and Washington

Joe Biden he opened like this: “We have to make sure that the our competition does not slip, voluntarily or not, into a conflict. We need to install the guard rail on our path: we have a responsibility against the whole world, not only towards our peoples ». Answer by Xi Jinping: «Managers in person are better, but they are happy from to review mine old friend. The world is a global village. Our two countries can collaborate for the common cause of peace and of development“.

In a vertex like this, each word can have a current meaning and, at the same time, allude to a meta message. Biden and Xi Jinping read their initial statements with the open microphone for journalists. And the first sign is clear: the two leaders are willing to check whether the conditions for a negotiated broad and pragmatic. This is the goal of Biden, who had been looking for this for months virtual summit started on Monday 15 November at 8 pm and lasted until late in the evening. Xi Jinping accepts the comparison.

Biden and the Secretary of State Antony Blinken they have chosen a soft approach, starting from the one clod of land shared: collaboration on the climate change. The United States has already started operational plans with India, Australia, Great Britain, but also Sweden or Botswana. They needed to hook on a concrete project even the Chinese. They made it to Glasgow, but now it’s about defining the contents.

The other crucial issue is the trade. In recent weeks, the big corporations have made themselves heard with the White House: we can’t lose the supply chain of supplies and the big market Chinese. At the same time, however, those same companies are asking for protection for theirs investments and theirs technological patents. In Washington it is thought that even Beijing, in the end, will not be able to give up economic link with the USA. We can take only one data: the trade surplus Chinese, i.e. the difference between exports and imports to and from the United States.

In 2016, last year of Obama, was equal to 346 billion dollars; In the 2017, first year of Trump in the Oval Office, it had risen to 375 billion; in 2020, in full pandemic, it remained on 310 billion dollars and the first nine months of 2021 closed with plus 255 billion in favor of Beijing. Certainly these are numbers that do not fully yield the complexity of the economic relations between the two superpowers, but undoubtedly indicate how the exchanges have not really been affected by political turmoil and gods Trumpian duties, later confirmed by Biden.

Americans are aiming for at least set up a deal that holds everything inside: rates, patents, dumping monetary, state aid etc. So far i all attempts I’m losers. We will see how far this Administration can go. Xi’s attitude is hard from decifrare, even if there is a sentence pronounced with open doors that strikes: «We should try to concentrate on ours internal policies, while at the same time we should share a large part of the international responsibilities“.

As if to say: if you want the our cooperation, stay away from Taiwan, Hong Kong and forget about repression of the Uighurs, the largely Muslim population who lives in the western region of Xinjiang. This is the political passage harder. For the hard wing of American politics, Republicans and a share of Democrats, it simply is insurmountable. But Biden has a long one emergency list to be submitted to Xi Jinping: in addition to climate change, the pandemic, the cybersecurity, the international terrorism. The Chinese side would be invaluable in tackling the main ones geo-political crises: Iran, North Korea And Afghanistan.