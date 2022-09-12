Collaboration agreement between SEQCML and CTO
In addition, CTO will offer the entity its entire portfolio of courses, master’s degrees and preparation for oppositions, with advantageous conditions for its members. Antonio Buno Sotopresident of Seqcml, and Pilar Sanchez Diazdirector of institutional relations of CTO have been responsible for signing the agreement.
“CTO continues to establish itself as the reference educational organization for the different scientific societies, organizations and health associations, facilitating access to top-quality training, to contribute to the better development of Medicine and Nursing professionals”, they conclude from the training group.
