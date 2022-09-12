Health

Collaboration agreement between SEQCML and CTO

CTOpostgraduate training group for the health sector and Spanish Society of Laboratory Medicine (Seqcml), have signed a new collaboration agreement. As explained by the preparation center, thanks to this new agreement, new opportunities for collaboration are opened between the two organizations, with the aim of increase training opportunities and improve the offering available to Seqcml partners.

In addition, CTO will offer the entity its entire portfolio of courses, master’s degrees and preparation for oppositions, with advantageous conditions for its members. Antonio Buno Sotopresident of Seqcml, and Pilar Sanchez Diazdirector of institutional relations of CTO have been responsible for signing the agreement.

“CTO continues to establish itself as the reference educational organization for the different scientific societies, organizations and health associations, facilitating access to top-quality training, to contribute to the better development of Medicine and Nursing professionals”, they conclude from the training group.

