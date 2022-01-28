collaboration agreements with Amazon Music and Twitch extended

Universal Music Group announced an expansion of existing deals with Amazon Music and Twitch. Users – reads a press release – will have some of the most popular music content in the world available on Amazon. Including live streams, spatial audio, merchandising and other exclusive content from Universal artists. Twitch and UMG will also work together to design new opportunities for artists and labels to provide fans with even more engaging experiences.





Universal Music Group’s agreements with Amazon Music and Twitch

Amazon Music Unlimited premium users will have access to music content in HD, ultra-HD and spatial audio, via the UMG catalog. Amazon Music and UMG will continue to work together to implement the fan experience. For example, allowing them to purchase merchandising of their favorite artists directly via the Amazon Music app.

Amazon Music and UMG have collaborated with artists such as Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd in designing merchandising collections for their respective albums. Amazon Music also worked with Kanye West on the limited edition clothing line designed by Demna for the #FreeLarryHoover Benefit Concert.

Twitch will work with UMG on a variety of commercial opportunities to engage fans and audiences. Universal will encourage the creation of new channels on Twitch for artists and labels and will produce engaging new experiences, as well as a range of music content made specifically for the service.

“The breadth of services and music products offered and the attention shown towards customers and creators make Amazon Music and Twitch two excellent strategic partners, committed to delivering the best fan experiences through streaming music, live streaming, artist collaborations and merchandising, ”said Michael Nash, executive vice president for Digital Strategy at Universal Music Group. “With these agreements we are proud to expand our successful partnership by working closely with Amazon – we look forward to delivering even more incredible experiences to our artists and music fans around the world.”

“Twitch best represents a culture that’s all about creators, including empowering musicians», Commented Tracy Chan, Twitch Head of Music. “Today more than ever we are excited to work with UMG with the aim of further expanding the range of tools available to artists, giving them more and more new opportunities to interact with fans and offering significant revenue opportunities through streaming.”

Finally Steve Boom, vice president of Amazon Music: «UMG has been a strategic collaborator for us throughout the evolution of our service, and in the process that has led us to offer our customers new opportunities to interact with their favorite artists and discover new music. With these agreements we are strengthening and expanding the ways of collaboration to provide unique and exclusive experiences and create even more content for listeners ».



