Collaboration Between Ripple and the Central Bank of Bhutan

The Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) of the Bhutan has announced a new collaboration with Ripple (XRP) to build a new state digital currency, on the company’s private ledger CBDC.

The African answer to digital currency. The opening of Bhutan

The San Francisco-based company is expected to help the African country’s central bank build a Ngultrum (the local currency) digital, which can facilitate cross-border payments for citizens, according to the first rumors about the nature of the collaboration.

“Our partnership with Ripple testifies to the potential of CBDCs to provide an alternative and sustainable digital payment tool in Bhutan,” said Yangchen Tshogyel, deputy governor of the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan. “Ripple’s breakthrough technology will enable testing a CBDC with our existing payment infrastructure, while ensuring efficient and cost-effective cross-border transfers.”

With this new agreement, Bhutan proves to be one of the African states more open to digital innovations from a financial point of view.

In 2019 the Central Bank had launched the Global Interchange for Financial Transactions (GIFT), which is a national electronic funds transfer system for public spending and for the public.

This system facilitates the transfer of funds from a branch of a bank to any other branch within the country.

The project with Ripple pursues the sustainability objectives that Bhutan has set itself to be the first zero-emission country, since Ripple’s Ledger CBDC perfectly meets these requirements.

Ripple’s ledger cdbc

Ripple, born in 2012 as a global payments network, allows the fast transfer of money in different currencies.

It quickly became one of the most interesting crypto projects in the world of financial services, for its speed and traceability in transactions, as opposed to other digital currencies.

After the great interest of the main central banks in digital currency projects, last March has decided to create its own service to facilitate these projects by launching its private ledger CBDC.

The service is based on the same blockchain technology as the normal private ledger of XRP, but with some privacy traceability and coin control requirements required for state digital currency projects.

The ledger it would be able to operate tens of thousands of transactions per second.

“We believe this solution will overcome the major challenges associated with creating and managing a sovereign digital currency,” the company said at a ledger presentation meeting. “And we are only at the beginning. We are also working on a new approach where central banks will be able to join a network of CBDC registers that allows for full interoperability of regulations while allowing each member to maintain their monetary and technological independence. “

CBDC alternatives to cryptocurrencies

The bank for international settlements owned by central banks, a few days ago had warned all governments to accelerate all CBDC projects that are currently in place.

Only in this way could the spread of cryptocurrencies and the growth in the adoption of these digital currencies be countered. There are many states that already have CBDC projects in a more or less advanced state, China recently launched a first large-scale test on a digital yuan prototype.

It is no coincidence that many central banks are keen to point out that all state digital currency projects are very different from normal cryptocurrencies, which were created precisely to counter the negative effects of monetary policy interventions on financial markets.

As this new agreement also demonstrates, however, it is inevitable that somehow central banks will have to use the infrastructures and skills of crypto companies to carry out their projects.

And the creation of a ledger for CBDC by Ripple could make the Californian company a kind of laboratory, or Hub, for many central banks, such as the Ram of Bhutan, to develop their projects.