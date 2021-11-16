News

collaboration with Ed Sheeran announced

Pokémon GO

Through a tweet directly from the singer’s profile, Pokémon GO announces a collaboration with Ed Sheeran, whose official release date has not been released at the moment. The singer-songwriter has only tweeted a “coming soon” and the official photo, without going into further details at the moment.

After all the details on the campaign regarding the collaboration for the release of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, Niantic’s title will have a very special guest within the game, even if the details are scarce at the moment. Not the first time that the franchise joins forces with a musical artist, as has already happened on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its release.

Another famous singer she had in fact appeared in the Electric music video, where Katy Perry performs in a mixture of reality and computer graphics accompanied by Pikachu and Pichu. The video came out after the other single created by Post Malone, dedicated to the famous saga that began in 1996 on the Game Boy portable console.

This one though looks like a completely new collaboration since we’re talking about Pokémon GO, the title developed by Niantic that uses augmented reality and the steps taken by users. It is still unclear whether it will be a character in the game, specific music or a set of clothes inspired by Ed Sheeran.

On Ed Sheeran’s official profile and on Pokémon GO users have expressed their concerns about this announcement, especially given the practically nil amount of information. However, many had hypothesized the collaboration a few months ago, when the artist posted on his profile Instagram a photo of him next to a huge Snorlax stuffed animal.

Obviously at the time everyone thought about a sound collaboration for the 25th anniversary, which however never actually happened despite the strong wait. Who knows what this particular game will reserve for us this time, which made the whole world walk when it came out.


