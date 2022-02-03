collaboration with Uncharted in view of the release of the film with Tom Holland ??

Could the Uncharted universe also arrive in Fortnite? A weekly challenge would suggest that a collaboration between the Epic Games game and the Naughty Dog saga could arrive in view of the release of the film with Tom Holland.

The mission, reported on Twitter by the @HYPEX channel, would in fact require obtaining a treasure, using a treasure map “Unexplored“. Obviously in English the term is translated with “Uncharted“, Including capital letters. It would seem a clear reference to a future collaboration between the two brands, just a short distance from their arrival in theaters.

Impossible to say for sure, but this clue begins to give Fortnite players hope, who can’t wait to own skins and emotes based on Naughty Dog’s masterpiece.

We remind you that there are just over two weeks left for the film to be released in Italy, where it will debut on February 17th! In the meantime you can catch up on the last spot with Tom Holland (Nathan) and Mark Wahlberg (Sully)!

This is the synopsis of the film: “Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure-hunting adventure with witty partner Victor” Sully “Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg ). In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for “the greatest treasure not yet found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother. “

Just a few days ago, Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves also made its debut on the market, a remastered version of the fourth chapter and its standalone DLC, designed specifically for PlayStation 5. You can recover the best graphics thanks to the Digital Foundry video , or browse our review on our site!

A Week 11 Challenge goes live on the 17th that says “Collect Treasure using an Uncharted Treasure Map” and the Uncharted movie releases the next day, so here’s a possible collab! The Treasure Chest drops 4 legendary weapons, 4 good heals, 270 mixed mats, so much ammo & 100 Gold! pic.twitter.com/1YBX9olGQP – HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 1, 2022

