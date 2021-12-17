Collapse and recovery of Bitcoin

This weekend for Bitcoin was dramatic, wiping out over $ 400 billion from the cryptocurrency markets.

The major currency fell 3.7% to $ 47,585 on the Conbase exchange on Monday morning.

Bitcoin dropped dramatically to $ 42,000 on Saturday, and then immediately rose again, trading just below $ 50,000 on Sunday.

Other cryptocurrencies dropped significantly this weekend as well, wiping out more than $ 400 billion from the global cryptocurrency space, the total market value jumped from over $ 2.6 trillion to less than $ 2.2 trillion today, according to Coinmarketcap.

Source: markets.businessinsider

What are the causes?

There are various causes that have brought Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies towards this great collapse which combine with each other.

The new variant of the Omicron coronavirus, the likelihood of the Federal Reserve (FED) stepping up monetary policy causes inflation, but other central banks are also tightening their monetary policies, has led investors to liquidate their positions with the intention to buy back later when all this calms down.

Many analysts have stated that this great collapse of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies has also been exacerbated by the structure of the markets, where traders very often use derivatives, CFDs (contracts for difference) which allow traders to be able to trade on the directions of a certain asset without own it, and borrow money from the Broker. As prices fell on Friday, many exchanges began liquidating traders’ positions to ensure they had money on hand to cover their losses, thus increasing the market decline.

Over $ 2 billion in long positions in the cryptocurrency market and $ 850 million in the bitcoin futures market were liquidated on Friday.

What do the experts say?

Most experts are still optimistic about the future of Bitcoin, they expect the rise of Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market to be bumpy in the coming months, but they believe that Bitcoin could exceed $ 100,000 next year.

Is it worth buying Bitcoin right now?

It is not very clear if the price of Bitcoin will rise, it can happen at any time, given its great volatility.

Many Bitcoin advocates have certainly used this decline as an opportunity to be able to buy Bitcoin at a much lower price than usual.

Source: Millionaireweb.it