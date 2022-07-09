Collapse in the Emergency Department in Spain

Increase in the population due to tourism, rebound in Covid-19 cases, closure of beds for the summer, lack of professionals in Primary Care… The accumulation of these and other circumstances has led to the general trend in the Spanish emergency services is “collapse”.





For the president of the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (Semes) in Cantabria, the Dr. Luis Prieto, the “fed up” of emergency physicians is the order of the day. And the thing is that the situation is “horrible”: “I talk about it with colleagues from here and from other autonomous communities and we are fed up. Fed up because there are no solutions, because there are colleagues on sick leave or on vacation and there is no one to replace them and the shifts are already doubling. And there is no light at the end of the tunnel”, she confesses. The tiredness of professionals, continues Prieto, It’s more mental than physical once it is exhausting to live “on groundhog day, every day the same, putting patches and no solutions”.





Although the Administration has tried to anticipate the increase in healthcare demand by hiring professionals, the reality is that it has not been a very effective measure. “Here in Cantabria they have tried to cover the holidays, but since there are no people to hire, well There is a significant shortage of professionals. There are people who have gone to other Autonomous Communities with better conditions or abroad, because in almost any country, the working conditions are better than here”. Along these lines, Dr. Prieto acknowledges that if he had lived through this situation with 25 years old, he would possibly be working in another country, “because in Spain, the future is not very promising”.





PRIMARY CARE, THE CORNERSTONE OF THE SNS





One of the reasons that explain the collapse of the Emergencies lies in the situation of Primary Care. With a constant shortage of health professionals, health centers that close in the afternoon and waiting lists that are too long, many of the cases that could be solved in Primary end up in the Emergency Room.





“Many patients go to Primary Care and do not get a solution or take a long time and that is why they come to the Emergency Room and thus the pressure on care increases,” explains the emergency physician at the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital in Santander. In addition, it is more and more common for some patients, aware of the collapse of Primary Care, to go directly to the Emergency services to be treated earlier.





“A pact is needed at the national level without colors or political parties, simply with the intention of improving our health system”





Dr. Prieto clarifies that it is not about blaming patients who go to the ER “desperately”, but rather the crux of the matter is that the ER is overwhelmed and “The Administration is not responding to the needs of the population”.





QUEUES IN ER





In recent weeks, images of people have been viralized through social networks waiting for hours in the ER. Although this service is the one with the shortest queue, since the waiting time is measured in hours and not in days or months as in most specialties, the reality is that many patients spend too much time waiting to be seen, which It directly affects the quality of healthcare.





However, emergency physicians apply the triage ensuring “not letting the most serious and life-threatening pathologies escape.” For this reason, banal pathologies such as a finger fracture, which need urgent attention, but are not life-threatening, can wait to pass up cases in which the patient’s life is in danger. Even so, as a professional and as a patient, Prieto acknowledges that this situation “can generate a lot of discomfort in people”, but insists that “the most important thing is that life-threatening pathology does not escape”.





“Right now, the only thing we can do is endure, because the Administration does not give concrete or clear solutions”





“Right now, we can’t do much more because there are no gaps. We do not have beds to raise patients who have to be admitted and since there are no beds, they get stuck in the ER. The corridors are not infinite and in the end they end up occupying boxes where you should be seeing patients and all that generates queues and a delay of hours”, laments Prieto. The problem for this doctor is that on hospital floors, patients cannot be in the corridors, but in the Emergency Room they can. “Thus, the plants, even if they are saturated, have their ratio of patients per doctor and per nurse, but in the ER that ratio stretches more than chewing gum.”





EMERGENCY SPECIALTY NOW





It is one of the main claims of emergency professionals. The creation of the specialty of Urgencies and Emergencies would not only mean the unification of training and criteria to prevent Emergency physicians from having to train each one on their own and in their free time, but it would also guarantee the availability of professionals, both family doctors in Primary Care, such as emergency physicians in the Emergency services.





“It is necessary and an urgency for the National Health System, but due to the signals that the Ministry of Health sends us, I do not see that they have any interest or will to create the specialty”, assures Prieto. “Right now, the only thing we can do is hold on, because since The Administration does not give concrete or clear solutions. We present our projects to provide solutions, but we wait for a response that does not arrive”, regrets the doctor.





In line, Prieto points to the recent manifesto drawn up by Galicia and the Basque Country – to which Andalusia, Catalonia and Castilla y León have also joined – presented to the Ministry of Health with a series of “urgent measures” for Primary Care. “We have joined and, if you look, the Health Departments that have supported the document are of different political signs. There are no colors. That is what should be done throughout the country: a pact at the national level without colors or political parties, simply with the intention to improve our health system”, concludes the president of Semes in Cantabria.

