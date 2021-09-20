Collapse of Bitcoin and Ethereum on the risk of Evergrande crash. Investors turn to gold

Fears related to the crash of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande are also felt on Bitcoin and other digital currencies at the beginning of the last week of September. Thus, if the stock exchanges, including Piazza Affari, move decisively downwards in the session of Monday 20 September, Bitcoin also travels in decline: in the Italian afternoon, the cryptocurrency drops 7.5% to 43,950 dollars, after opening the market session at 47,221 and after hitting a daily low of $ 42,761. Even more important drops for Ethereum, which leaves 9% on the field at 3,061.5 dollars, after having opened at 3,333 and having reached an intraday low of 2,951.15 dollars.

And while the climate of uncertainty increases and investors distance themselves from the stock markets, as pointed out by analysts and insiders also in view of the upcoming decisions of the central banks and in particular of the US Fed, there is a “return to gold”, a classic asset refuge whose prices, this summer, had moved away from the highs of May. Thus, again in the Italian afternoon, the price of the yellow metal found an area of ​​$ 1,766 per ounce.