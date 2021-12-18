collapse of registrations in 2021

Continue the delicate moment for the automotive market in Italy. In recent times, also and above all thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, our country has experienced a real vertical collapse in registrations.

The Promotor Study Center who presented his estimates for 2021 and 2022 in Bologna, spoke of “three years of passion” for the car market in Italy. According to estimates made, 2021 will close at 1,460,000 registrations with a decrease of 23.8% compared to 2019 and a modest growth compared to 2020, the year in which the pandemic broke out.

The forecast for 2022 is not the best: according to the analysis of the Centro Studi Promotor, next year the registrations should amount to around 1,500,000, remaining in line with what happened in 2021.

According to the Csp, the causes of the low sales volume of cars in Italy in 2022 are largely the same that influenced this year’s numbers: the pandemic, the weakness of the national economic framework, insufficient support for the demand for state incentives and the great microchip crisis that forced even the European Union to move to try to stem it.

The future on the horizon is not the best and the situation appears quite critical, despite the state incentives launched by the Government: in the three-year period from 2020 to 2022, an estimated 4,341,646 vehicles are registered, while to avoid further aging of the fleet in circulation , we should reach 6 million new cars registered.

In light of the worrying numbers and the sharp drop in registrations, the Centro Studi Promotor asked the Government to launch a three-year plan for the scrapping of a car over ten years old and the purchase of a Euro 6D environmental class car, together with incentives and the obligation of the seller to double them.

“You need a three-year plan for the purchase of electric cars – said the president of the CSP Gian Primo Quagliano – with or without scrapping and provide for an organic plan for the transition to electric with supports for recharging points, regulatory adaptation to facilitate their installation, correct information to users “. This is echoed by Rocco Palombella, the general secretary of UILM who asks the government to put the Italian automotive sector among the country’s priorities.