Collapse of the health system, blame for medical inactivity

The collapse in the health system It is the result of different causes, according to specialists. In an open debate on social networks, a emergency physician has pointed out to the political authorities that they “cut back” on Health, but has also applauded self-criticism on the actions that can be taken from the group itself and that are not being carried out, some measures that could help reverse the situation.

“They cut back, we die. And we allow it, which is the most serious thing, since our inactivity. And we confront each other, because they want it that way. And they sleep peacefully, this will never happen to them,” he says. July Armsa doctor in Elche, as the outcome of a thread in which he recounts the “hypothetical or real” case of a patient whose difficulty in getting a medical appointment causes him to delay a diagnosis that turns out to be fatal.

Is the collapse the result of vacations?

The reactions to his words have not been long in coming, there are those who point out that the current problem is the result of the “holidays that have to be taken at the end of July and August, which means stop a hospital“, a note with which the specialist has agreed, but has warned that “the system collapses in summer, in winter and even in spring”. If the problem were “holidays”, he indicates, “it could even be solved”.

Others point to the lack of health personnel as one of the causes of this “collapse”. “The bag of Nursing in Andalusia it is at zero”. Is there a shortage of nurses in some autonomous communities? “The problem lies there… why is it at zero? Due to the abuse of temporality and the mistreatment of so many previous years. Retaining talent needs to have an intelligent manager”, answers the doctor.

When is it soon to go to the ER?

While the reactions continue to arise around this reflection in which it is explained that a late diagnosis has been devastating for the patient, other professionals debate the problem of collapse in pediatric emergencies with what they consider to be an increase in the number of trivial queries. “Before, it was consulted on the second or third day of fever in children with good general condition. Currently, it is consulted in the first hour of fever and on the third day of fever it has already been consulted two or three more times in emergencies“, assures David Andina.

In response to his statement, many pointed out that the “easy” thing is to blame the parents of the children who come to the emergency room, instead of looking for those who are really responsible for “the system being collapsed.” “Yes, sir, it’s the fault of the person who gets sick and goes to the emergency room, not the decommissioning of it,” they allege.