collapses the price with coupons

Amazon is unleashed. Following the offer on Xiaomi 11T 5G, the e-commerce giant has in fact decided to do “madness” (we are not exaggerating, it is certainly not an everyday thing to see promotions like the one we are about to deepen). In fact, one was launched substantial discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone.

Going into more detail than what is proposed by the popular e-commerce portal of Andy Jassy and associates, the device is sold already at a basic price of 659.73 euros. You do not go through resellers: the offer is from Amazon itself, which it proposes a discount of 14%, or 109.27 euros, as generally the cost of the smartphone would amount to 769 euros (6 / 128GB).

However, that’s not all. Indeed, as we learn from an Amazon communication, it is possible to obtain a further discount of 70 euros by applying the coupon S21FE5G. This means, as you can see from the screenshot at the bottom of the news, that the final price drops to 589.73 euros, for a total saving of 179.27 euros. But beware of the fact that there are “only” 500 pieces in promotion. Recall that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was made official at the beginning of January 2022 (it arrived in stores on January 11, 2022).

In short, for the device there was essentially not even time to go out (think that we still have to carry out our test, just to be clear), which are already starting to appear particularly substantial discounts (on the other hand, one of the main criticisms leveled at the product is related precisely to the launch price, considered excessive by some). Recall that under the body there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. In any case, the colors sold at this price on Amazon are those Graphite and White, while Olive and Lavender cost more.