Collateral Beauty: plot, cast and meaning of the film

One of the most delicate issues that can be faced in the world of cinema is certainly that of the elaboration of mourning. Everyone relates to a dramatic event like this in always different ways, but what unites everyone is the sense of bewilderment and anger that are generated in one’s soul. In 2016, two films in particular focused on this topic: Manchester by the Sea And Collateral Beauty (review here). If the first deals with the theme in a particularly delicate and intimate way, the second is instead a story that flows into the fantastic, tackling everything from a magical point of view.

Directed by David Frankel, known for films such as The devil wears Prada And Me & Marley, the film is also in its own way a reworking of Christmas carol from Charles Dickens. The figures of the three Christmas ghosts present in that story are here reworked to take on new meanings, more suited to the theme of the film. From this, therefore, a choral film comes to life where each character is closely linked to the others. Collateral Beauty, in fact, it did not find favorable critical opinions at the time of its release, especially due to some narrative trivia that partially devalue the entire film.

But for those who appreciate tearful stories, it is these flaws that you can turn a blind eye to and the presence of a rich cast of Hollywood stars helps to do so. Even without its defects, Collateral Beauty is a film to discover if you are looking for strong emotions. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and al meaning of the film. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Collateral Beauty: the plot and the cast of the film

The protagonist of the film is Howard Inlet, director of an advertising company, deeply depressed by the untimely loss of his daughter. Whit, Claire And Simon, his friends and co-workers understand that his state of mind is becoming a problem for the company: after losing his daughter, Howard doesn’t mind losing everything else. Friends for this, hire a private investigator to understand what the friend is going through and try to help him. The latter, Sally discovers that the man sends strange letters addressed to “Love“,”Weather” And “Death“. Having overcome the bewilderment, they decide to hire actors who embody these moods to organize meetings with Howard and answer the questions in his letters. Meanwhile Howard decides to attend a support group and gets to know Madeleine, who in turn lost a daughter.

To play the protagonist Howard Inlet there is the actor Will Smith, who took over from Hugh Jackman, first choice of producers. For Smith, this was a hugely important film, as it helped him relate better to his father’s death around the same time. Next to him, in the role of Madeleine there is instead the actress Naomie Harris, which has received several awards for this interpretation. To interpret Whit, Claire and Simon, the colleagues of Howard, there are instead the actors Edward Norton, Michael Peña And Kate Winslet. The actress Keira Knightley plays Aimee Moore, aka Love, Helen Mirren is Brigitte, aka Death, e Jacob Latimore is Raffi, aka Tempo. The three actors prepared for their respective roles by looking for the most ideal way to characterize the concepts they represent.

Collateral Beauty: the meaning of the film

With “collateral beauty “ we intend to emphasize that something beautiful and positive present even in moments of greatest suffering. It is a beauty that is generated by chance in negative contexts and that if caught can relieve the burden of those afflicted by pain. Collateral beauty, however, is not easy to notice and therefore we often tend to focus only on the negative aspects and look at everything through this distorted filter. All of this is explained within Collateral Beauty, where the protagonist is in fact afflicted by an unspeakable pain like that of the loss of his little daughter. To allow him to overcome this state of negativity, his colleagues therefore help him to find a way to see also the collateral beauty.

Through dialogue and with the confrontation with Love, Time and Death, Howard therefore learns to process that pain and to react against it. What is important for the protagonist to understand is how even in the tragic event that happened to him he can find something good to hold on to in order to move forward. This good, specifically of Howard, is the realization that despite her short life her daughter was happy, she had two parents who loved her and gave her everything she needed. The memory of the child’s happiness is therefore what helps Howard move forward, living for her too and not throwing away his own existence as he was doing. Likewise, all the other characters will also find the possibility of new joy in their source of pain.

Collateral Beauty: the most beautiful phrases, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Collateral Beauty it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Apple iTunes, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Tim Vision and Amazon Prime Video and Now. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Thursday 11 November at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

Here are some of the most beautiful and meaningful phrases pronounced by the characters in the film. Through these it will certainly be possible to better understand the tone of the film, its themes and the varied personalities of the protagonists. Here are the most beautiful phrases of the film:

The important thing is to grasp the collateral beauty which is the deep connection with all things. (Madeleine)

We long for love, we wish we had more time and we fear death. (Howard)

I am the Love… Don’t try to live without me! (Aimee Moore)

I am Time! They are a gift! And you throw it away! (Raffi)

People write to the universe all the time. Hardly anyone gets personal answers. But you do! (Brigitte)

Source: IMDb