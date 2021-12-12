Health

“Colleagues no vax in the ward with a swab? No, only vaccine gives safety”

“Before the” anti covid vaccine, “despite all the protective tools we had, between 60 and 80 doctors died every month, since we were vaccinated mortality has almost disappeared. This data tells us everything. And it also says it all. that the law that obliges health workers to vaccinate against Covid is not accidental: it arises precisely from the need to guarantee the safety of patients on the one hand and that of operators on the other, and this cannot always be solved with the tampon system “. Thus the president of the federation of medical orders (Fnomceo), Filippo Anelli, comments, to Adnkronos Salute, the request made by Giampero Avruscio, president of the Paduan section of the union of the primary hospital Anpo, to bring back the suspended no vax doctors with the obligation of a tampon to cope with the pressure to which the hospitals are subjected again.

“The need to have more staff in hospitals is a need that we have all expressed, at all times, and I believe that Covid has highlighted this need and how the programming was inadequate with respect to real needs”, rings first. But “the law on the vaccination obligation for health professionals is the result of a series of assessments, today shared by other European states that are introducing a similar obligation: we talk about public health with the protection of patients and doctors, to which is also added an educational function, namely that doctors must vaccinate themselves to lead by example“, he concludes.

