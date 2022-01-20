Collect banknotes, check if you have these 10 euros of great value

There are those who do it as a pastime, but collecting banknotes is a real investment. And maybe you will find these rare pieces.

Collect banknotes, like collecting coins, it is a hobby that can prove to be very profitable. There are those who become experts in the sector aware of the fact that important gains can be made. In fact, it is enough to find the right piece to be able to sell it privately or at auctions, or in special markets.

There are valuable examples, even in collecting banknotes. Just as there are sought-after coins, it is also possible to identify rare tickets, marked with some particularity that makes them precious.

The history of banknotes is very different from that of coins. While the latter have been present in the history of humanity for millennia, the money made in special paper – in most cases in filigree – appears to be much more recent.

Collect banknotes, which are the two most sought-after examples of 10 euros

Their introduction is due to practical reasons. They do not require metals, are lighter and in many cases easier to transport. In Italy, euro coins and banknotes have been circulating for more than twenty years and one of the most popular pieces is the 10 euro one.

Distinguished by the characteristic color between pink and red, the 10 euro ticket has a particularly sought-after example that can be recognized by the identification serial number, shown on the back respectively at the top right and bottom left.

Precisely this alphanumeric sequence is particular in that composed of the numbers 123456789. But for those who love to collect banknotes there is another very rare example and that it is valued between 750 and 1500 euros, depending on the storage conditions.

This is the 10 euro banknote which bears the words “Specimen” in red block letters on both the front and back and representing a test print. Despite being destined for the European Central Bank for internal use, it is possible to find, in very rare cases, this banknote also in normal current circulation. And whoever succeeds in identifying it would place a great shot.