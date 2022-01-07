collect the prize by recycling the most talked about look

Kim Kardashian received an important recognition: the Fashion Icon award. He dedicated the award to Kanye West and collected it with a Balenciaga look.

Kim Kardashian is an icon of the fashion world and now to sanction it without a shadow of a doubt (if there were any) there is also an award. The entrepreneur, in fact, received a recognition that comes directly from the public, who voted her as Fashion Icon Award. He picked it up during the People’s Choice Awards 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Halle Berry was also awarded as People’s Icon of 2021 Award, Dwayne Johnson as People’s Champion of 2021 and Christina Aguilera as Music Icon.

Kim Kardashian in the history of fashion

Kim Kardashian has chosen two of the most important people in her life to be accompanied to receive the Fashion Icon Award. With her were her mother Kris Jenner and her sister Khloe. Although he was physically absent at the award ceremony, the presence of was equally perceived Kanye West. He and the entrepreneur ended their marriage, but remained on good terms for the children. They also continue to share work projects: in fact, Kardashian was present at the launch event of the rapper’s new album at Soldier Field in Chicago, dressed as a bride. And the influencer dedicated the award to him, thanking him publicly: “To Kanye, for really introducing me to the world of fashion. I fell in love with fashion, it’s like a dream to be able to wake up and wear these amazing dresses. I’m honored“.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga: a year of iconic looks

In the fashion system the name of Kim Kardashian is linked above all to Maison Balenciaga. The fashion house is the one that initially had a close professional relationship with Kanye West (signing the merchandising of Donda) and then the rapper introduced Kim to Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of the brand. Balenciaga’s are the most iconic Kardashian looks of the last year, including the wedding dress worn at Soldier Field in Chicago and obviously the one worn to collect the Fashion Icon Award in Santa Monica.

He ‘recycled’ the total black outfit of the Met Gala, the suit that had left everyone speechless. She had made some arguments because she had come to the event covered from head to toe, including her face. To collect the award this time he instead left his face uncovered, but still added a pair of dark goggles and a pair of showy dangling earrings. “I am honored for the people who voted! Special thanks also to Demna and the Balenciaga team for a year of iconic looks“wrote the entrepreneur on Instagram.