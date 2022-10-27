Collectible 50-cent coin? They ask $30 thousand for her

Just by reaching into your pocket or rummaging briefly in your purse, you can locate fractional currencywith a value of less than one peso and that sometimes there are people who discard thinking that they do not yet have value, since the prices of goods and services are above that figure, which seems insignificant.

From that to being much more valuable is another matter and there are people who seek profit by selling their junk as you can see in this ad where they sell a 50 cent coin for 30 thousand pesos.

The offer in question can be found on the internet sales portal of Free Market Mexicoa benchmark in the region for electronic commerce, but in this regard you should know that it is the same users who offer their articles who set the price for the numismatic copies, which sometimes take as a reference other prices that they see online for any currency that reaches your hands than the opinion of experts on the subject, so it is often common currencies advertised with prices of several thousand pesos without much support.

That they put a price of 30 thousand pesos to an advertisement for this currency does not mean that someone will come to pay them. (Free Market Mexico)



Of course, when it comes to authentic copies manufactured by the Mexico City Mint that retain their liberating power, continue to retain a value and that is why they continue to circulate in the Mexican economy in their different presentations from 5,10, 20 and even 50 cents, where suffice it to say that two of the latter are equivalent to one peso and that unit is not neglected at all as it is the basis for any price.

We suggest you read 4 things you should analyze to choose the most convenient credit

Of course, if someone is willing to pay you the amount requested for your coin there will be no impediment, but there is also no guarantee that one day that customer will arrive and the seller will be waiting with his piece that he believed to be especially valuable.

With regard to the specific piece that is to be sold in the publication on the digital portal that we said, we are talking about the piece with a denomination of 50 cents of the Family D of Banxico currenciesdated 2021, but whose design has been circulating since August 2009.

We recommend The challenge of 26 weeks, you will fill your piggy bank with 43 thousand pesos

If you have coins of this type, remember that making a publication with a high price does not guarantee that it will be sold and you will get the money, but if you have a piece with striking characteristics such as minting errors, you can verify that they are genuine and that they are of interest. special for collectors, which you can consult in a numismatic house to have a more precise idea about a suitable price for your offer.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the My Pocket Tips section.