Collection extension: Scrapping balance by 14 December

Scrapping, balance and excerpt: mini-extension to December 14 of the terms for the payment of the facilitated definition (tax peace).

The Revenue Collection Agency (AdER) collects the mini-extension of the terms for the payment of the facilitated definition (Scrapping-Ter And Balance and excerpt) granted on for installments 2020 And 2021. As is well known, the Senate has in fact approved the amendment entirely replacing the legislative decree n. 2426, converting Legislative Decree 146/2021 (the Tax Labor Decree linked to the Economic Maneuver).

The new timetable for the Scrapping

The postponement of the deadline is set at December 9 2021, to which are added the five days of tolerance granted by law, thus reaching the final date of the December 14.

Examination of the bill (S. 2426 – Conversion into law of the decree-law 21 October 2021, n. 146) by the Chamber of Deputies is expected to start on Monday 13 December, with final approval by the 20th of the month.

To remain among the beneficiaries of the fiscal peace it is necessary to comply with the balance of all the installments, including those due in 2021 which theoretically expired on November 30 (those of February, May, July and November). The following installments are due in full:

Scrapping-ter e Facilitated definition of EU resources expired in 2020 and 2021;

Balance and excerpt expired in March and July 2020 and in March and July 2021.

The other news for the collection

We remind you that the amendments to the Tax Decree provide for a series of changes for the collection, which are not limited to the facilitated definition.

Amendments with effects on Collection

Payment a 180 days from the folders tax assessments notified from 1st September to 31st December 2021 (now, including INPS debit notices);

from the tax assessments notified from 1st September to 31st December 2021 (now, including INPS debit notices); Extension to January 16, 2022 for good-natured notices notified from 8 March to 31 May 2020;

to January 16, 2022 for notified from 8 March to 31 May 2020; Non-contestable of the role excerpts, unless a form of penalty is envisaged in terms of access to tenders, collection of public credits or access to benefits from the PA.