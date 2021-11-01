Collection, installments, folders: deadline list of 2 November

Collection, payments of overdue installments of suspended pre-Covid plans due to expire on November 2, in the meantime the cancellation of folders is operational.

By November 2, you have to pay the installments remained blocked from 8 March 2020 to 30 August 2021, by those who had already existing installment plans when it was decided to stop collection: falling, the deadline falls on Saturday October 31st, payment is considered timely if made by November 2, first working day (Monday 1st November is a holiday).

Installment plans

The anti Covid measures have blocked all the activities of collection, for which those who had plans to install tax bills could not pay until last August 31st. From the first of September, the collection has started again, those who had skipped installments during the blocking period must now pay them.

The deadline at the end of October only concerns those who had existing installment plans before 8 March 2020.

Forfeiture after 18 unpaid installments

The Fiscal Decree has extended the maximum number of installments, even if not consecutive, which involve the forfeiture of the installment plans outstanding as of March 8, 2020, in case of non-payment. In practice, the taxpayers who have interrupted the payments of the installments during the entire period of the suspension will have to make the payment of the new number of installments by the end of October in order to avoid the forfeiture of the benefit of the extension (18 installments).

Deadlines for installment plans

We remind you that the forfeiture of the installment plan entails the resumption of collection activities on the sums that had been the subject of the deferral.

Installment plan Expiration Effective March 8, 2020 Expiration payment of installments due by October 31st (November 2nd).

payment of installments due by October 31st (November 2nd). Forfeiture from the installment plan after failure to pay 18 installments Between 8 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 Expiration payment of installments due by 30 September 2021.

payment of installments due by 30 September 2021. Forfeiture of the installment plan after the non-payment of 10 installments

Extract of folders up to 5 thousand euros

In the meantime it has become operating also it excerpt folders up to 5 thousand euros provided for by Legislative Decree 41/2021. All tax bills up to 5 thousand euros entrusted to the collection agent between 2000 and 2010 are automatically canceled. The measure only concerns taxpayers who in 2019 had a income taxable amount not exceeding 30 thousand euros. The files admitted to the cancellation are automatically canceled starting from the date of October 31, 2021. It is possible to check whether or not your debts fall within this measure using the appropriate online service on the collection portal. Some clarifications important:

The norm speaks of amount residual to 23 March 2021 (date of entry into force of Legislative Decree 41/2021, which provides for the removal). It means that it does not detect the original amount of the folder, but that residue on the date indicated above. So, if originally the debt was higher than 5 thousand euros, but the taxpayer on March 23 had already paid installments that reduced the total amount, bringing it below 5 thousand euros, the debt is part of the write-off.

residual to 23 March 2021 (date of entry into force of Legislative Decree 41/2021, which provides for the removal). It means that it does not detect the original amount of the folder, but that on the date indicated above. So, if originally the debt was higher than 5 thousand euros, but the taxpayer on March 23 had already paid installments that reduced the total amount, bringing it below 5 thousand euros, the debt is part of the write-off. The 5 thousand euros are considered inclusive of interest and penalties.

The folders that have been the subject of are also included in the excerpt installment. In this case, the debt is canceled but any sums already paid are not returned.