Collection of manuals and Excel forms in PDF format and in Spanish – Enséñame de Ciencia

In recent decades, the Excel office automation tool has positioned itself as the Holy Grail of tools for use in the office, being a computer program included in the Microsoft office package. Unlike Microsoft Word, Excel is organized in columns and rows, where numerical data is entered; This program allows you to perform operations with both numbers and text.

Excel allows you to create and manipulate all kinds of data tables, graphs, etc. In addition to the fact that with the numbers that are stored, basic arithmetic calculations, highly complex mathematical functions or much more complex operations that are carried out by means of functions can be carried out. For example, it allows you to perform calculations such as addition (+), subtraction (-), multiplication and division (/).

This tool simplifies calculations by performing them automatically.

It also allows you to manage projects by creating templates or worksheets. Regardless of the profession you dedicate yourself to or any activity you carry out, on a small or medium scale, it is likely that at some point this essential tool will be required, since it can be used both personally and professionally.

Finally, it should be added that when we work with Excel it is very important to know the version that we have on our device, since there are different types of functionalities present in the different versions.

Currently, the use of this tool is very important, which is why a collection of books, manuals, and forms from Excel 2010 to 2020 in PDF format has been compiled for you. Here you will be able to obtain very useful information to be able to work with a large volume of data, with the option to sort, filter or make graphs.

