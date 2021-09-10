Collection of price analysis of Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano

The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure this trading week, Bitcoin has dropped below $ 43,000 for a moment and the risk of further downside is not over yet. This situation also negatively affects the price of Ethereum ETH / USD, Ripple XRP / USD and Cardano ADA / USD and traders should be very careful if they intend to invest.

If Bitcoin’s price falls below the $ 45,000 support level again, it would be a strong “sell” signal and that would add further pressure to the entire cryptocurrency market. Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Thursday that cryptocurrencies are high-risk investments and a low store of value.

These comments suggest that Mexico will not soon follow El Salvador in adopting the digital currency as a parallel legal tender.

“Anyone who receives bitcoin in exchange for a good or service, we believe that such a transaction is more like bartering because that person is exchanging a good for a good, but not exactly money for a good. People will not want their purchasing power, their salary to increase or decrease by 10% overnight, ”said Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon.

Ethereum (ETH) continues to trade above the $ 3,000 support

Ethereum (ETH) has weakened from $ 4,025 to $ 3,015 in less than several days and the current price is around $ 3,471.

Data source: tradingview.com

If the price falls below the $ 3,000 support, it would be a firm “sell” signal and the next target could be around $ 2,800. The risk of further downside is probably not over, but if the price rises above $ 3,700, we have the way open to the $ 4,000 resistance.

Ripple (XRP) is currently trading very close to the strong support level at $ 1

Ripple (XRP) is currently trading very close to the strong support level at $ 1, indicating that the price may weaken even further. If the price breaks through this support level, it would be a very strong “sell” signal and the next target could be around $ 0.80.

Data source: tradingview.com

Traders should use “stop-loss” and “take profit” orders when opening their positions because the risk is currently high. On the other hand, if the price breaks out of $ 1.35, it could be a great opportunity for short-term traders, and the next target could be around $ 1.50.

Cardano remains under pressure

Cardano (ADA) has weakened from $ 3.09 to $ 2.02 since September 2, and the current price is around $ 2.5.

Data source: tradingview.com

There are some obvious risks when it comes to buying ADA these days, and if the price drops below the $ 2 support, it will likely hit the $ 1.5 level soon.

In summary

All major cryptocurrencies have weakened this trading week and this situation is also putting pressure on the price of Ethereum, Ripple and Cardano. Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Thursday that cryptocurrencies are high-risk investments and a low store of value.