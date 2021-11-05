Collector’s Edition and preorder bonuses revealed in advance – Nerd4.life

Looking forward to seeing you in action again Elden Ring In this afternoon’s extended gameplay video, an image has popped up to reveal the Collector’s Edition of the new game from From Software.

Update: Bandai Namco has officially announced the preorder bonuses and various editions of Elden Ring, including the Collector’s Edition and the Premium Collector’s Edition.

The image, which you can admire below, has been shared on Reddit and immortalizes an Elden Ring commercial broadcast on Twitch, probably ahead of its time. As we can see, the Collector’s Edition includes the game, an exclusive steelbook, a forty-page hardcover artbook, the digital soundtrack and a statue of “Malenia – Blade of Miquella” about 22 centimeters high. All in a collector’s box embossed with what appears to be a stylized version of the giant Interregnum tree seen multiple times in the Elden Ring trailers.

The Elden Ring Collector’s Edition

At the moment we do not yet know the price of the Collector’s Edition of Elden Ring, but the details will probably arrive later today, perhaps during the presentation of the new extended gameplay video.

As @EldenRingUpdate reports on Twitter, the booking bonus, apparently unrelated to the collector’s edition, which include the “Adventure Guide” and a “Bonus Gesture”, the latter obtainable in the game even without pre-order.

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC from February 25th.

What do you think of the Collector’s Edition? Will you try to grab it by any means possible?