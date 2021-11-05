Collector’s Edition with helmet and pre-order bonus, all special editions

After showing the new gameplay trailer of Elden Ring, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware illustrate all the contents of the special editions and the bonuses provided for those who book the next, highly anticipated role-playing blockbuster signed by the authors of Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

Everyone who pre-orders Elden Ring will have access to the Digital Guide to Adventure, with useful information to undertake the journey in the Interregnum. Also with the preorder of Elden Ring is expected the Bonus Gesture “The Ring”, a gesture to be unlocked in the game to enrich the options available to your alter-ego to communicate with other Senzaluce.

As for the launch editions, here are in detail all the contents of the individual digital and retail versions of Elden Ring:

Elden Ring Launch Edition – 69.99 euros

Game (on disc for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, with a code on PC)

Poster

Art Card, Sticker and Fabric Patch

Elden Ring Digital Deluxe Edition (price to be confirmed)

Game

Digital Artbook

Original Soundtrack

Elden Ring Collector’s Edition – 189.99 euros

Game (on disc for console, via code on PC)

23cm statue of Malenia – Sword of Miquella

Exclusive SteelBook with the Ancestral Ring

40-page hardcover art book

Digital soundtrack

Poster, Art Card, Sticker and Fabric Patch, which are also included in the Launch Edition

Elden Ring Premium Collector’s Edition – 259.99 euros

Game (on disc for console, via code on PC)

23cm statue of Malenia – Sword of Miquella

Official replica of the helmet of Malenia in 1: 1 scale

Exclusive SteelBook with the Ancestral Ring

40-page hardcover art book

Digital soundtrack

Poster, Art Card, Sticker and Fabric Patch, which are also included in the Launch Edition

Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that Elden Ring will be available from February 25, 2022 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.