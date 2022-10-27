Collectors raise prices of Yeezy shoes after Adidas split with Kanye West

(Bloomberg) — The sneaker resale market crashed earlier this year and now faces a new threat: Ye’s fall.

“The implosion of the Yeezy brand will be a material hit to the market,” said John Kernan, an analyst at Cowen who estimated that Yeezy along with Nike account for about 90% of the $4 billion sneaker resale industry.

“The implosion of the Yeezy brand will be a material blow to the market”said John Kernan, an analyst at Cowen who estimated that Yeezy along with Nike account for about 90% of the $4 billion sneaker resale industry. “It will have to go through a real evolution without the Yeezy product.”

On Tuesday, Adidas AG cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and his Yeezy brand after he launched a wave of offensive comments. The move ended a seven-year partnership that helped turn the sporting goods giant’s course, transforming hobby sneaker collecting into a booming industry that includes digital platforms like StockX and GOAT, valued at around $4,000. million, according to researcher PitchBook.

In the past day, prices for Yeezys have risen about 10% while trade volumes nearly doubled, according to data from WANTD, which tracks resale sales. Since Adidas terminated the Yeezy deal, sneaker investors have taken “significant positions,” with some buying as many as 300 pairs, according to Rick Nariani, executive director of WANTD.

This could be a sign that the negativity around Ye, who also ended his business relationship with Gap and Balenciaga, is being countered by the expectation that Yeezy shoes will never be made again. Adidas told analysts that it will sell its remaining inventory. However, the company left open the possibility of future production by saying it owns all rights to Yeezy’s designs.

Kanye West in 2018 (Photo: Getty)

“This is anticipated to create some shortages that will push prices up, regardless of the negative connotations,” said Brendan Dunne, general manager of the Sole Collector sneaker website, part of Complex Networks.

Continue reading the story

That’s the bet Teddy Deas, a 26-year-old business analyst from Colorado, has made.

“I plan to buy some exclusive models and keep them to see if the value increases,” said Deas, who has already spent $1,500 on Yeezys.

Aaron Gesquiere, who has spent up to $5,000 on sneakers, remained upbeat about the rapper. The 32-year-old, who works in insurance and lives in Detroit, plans to boycott Adidas, which made a lump sum profit of around $250 million after ending its deal with Ye.

“The secondary market price will go up,” said Gesquiere, who last week bought a pair of Yeezys on eBay for $235. “I will never buy directly from Adidas again.”

(VIDEO) 6 iconic sneakers that made history

Like other alternative asset classes, from meme stocks to cryptocurrencies, the limited-edition sneaker market soared during the pandemic thanks to traders and collectors counting on government stimulus money. At the height of the 2021 frenzy, one seller made up to $20,000 selling 600 pairs of Yeezys in the hours after they were released.

Even before the pandemic, Ye, one of the world’s most famous celebrities, generated excitement in the resale market and attracted many first-time collectors, said Matt Halfhill, founder of Nice Kicks. Her exit could send a signal to resellers and buyers to stay away.

Original Note:Yeezy Sneaker Collectors Bid Up Prices After Ye-Adidas Split

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg LP

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Shoes made from tennis balls