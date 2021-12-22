Colleferro, new audio and video installations in the emergency medicine department thanks to the Valmontone Outlet

Donated by the Valmontone Outlet, the center managed by Promos and owned by DWS, the audio / video set-ups for the emergency medicine unit of the Colleferro hospital.

Built in 2020 and temporarily transformed, in the midst of the health emergency, into the Covid ward, it now houses 10 rooms used for the hospitalization of patients who need continuous monitoring throughout their stay at the facility.

“The patients we host in the ward – explains Dr.ssa Maria Stella Termini, Director of the Emergency Medicine Unit and Emergency Department of Colleferro Hospital – suffer double stress, not only linked to their health conditions, but also due to the stay from hospitalization which, currently, is even more tiring due to the restrictions due to the presence of the Covid . At the moment, in fact, there is only one daily visit of 1 hour and it is not allowed to access the common areas or leave your room even just for a quick walk. This condition – continues Dr. Termini – triggers an even higher sense of intolerance in the patients and, from a psychological point of view, it is now more necessary than ever to provide distractions “.

In agreement with the General Management and the Health Management of the Hospital, the Director has thus decided to have a television installed in each room that will thus be able to alleviate the stay in the hospital.

Delivered by Cristina Lo Vullo (Valmontone Outlet Manager) to Dr. Mariastella Termini, to Dr. Luca Di Lullo (Director of the Nephrology and Dialysis Unit and Deputy of the Medical Director of the Colleferro Hospital) and to Dr. Giuseppina Scopelliti (Hospital Bed Manager) the 24-inch monitors were then promptly installed by the hospital technicians and will provide patients who are housed in the ward every year with a more pleasant stay.

Also present during the donation Eleonora Mattia, President IX Lazio Region Commission – Work, training, youth policies, equal opportunities, education, right to study – and the Mayor of Colleferro Pierluigi Sanna.

“The decision to support the Colleferro Hospital – he declares Giuseppe Colombo, Head of Real Estate Italy of DWS – is part of the wider perimeter of initiatives dedicated, in the last year, to local communities and embraces the collaborative spirit and social responsibility that has always characterized the presence of DWS in Italy. After the contribution to the construction of the largest drive-in vaccination hub in Lazio, which closed with over 220 thousand doses administered, we are about to inaugurate the first medical center inside an Outlet, a way to combine the shopping experience with the important aspects of prevention and health protection. “

“We are very attached to this territory – says Tomaso Maffioli, CEO of Promos – which, since 2015, when we started managing the Valmontone Outlet, welcomed us and gave us great confidence.

We feel part of this community which, over the years, has given us a lot and to which, as soon as possible, we feel obliged to ‘give back’. That is why we have decided to support with this initiative. A small gesture that however allows us to continue our commitment to local communities. ”