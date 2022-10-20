College wrestlers injured in gruesome grizzly bear attack

(CNN) — A group of college wrestlers from Wyoming took on their toughest opponent over the weekend. Kendell Cummings and Brady Lowry — wrestling teammates at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming — were attacked by a grizzly bear Saturday while searching for antlers.

The teens were released from a Billings, Montana, hospital this week convinced “someone out there is looking out for me and Kendell,” Lowry told CNN affiliate KSL.

Lowry was the first one the grizzly attacked, he told CNN.

Walking back to her car with Cummings, Lowry said she noticed bear marks on the ground. Just as he was starting to point them out to his friend, he “he started hearing knocks coming from the tree.”

Lowry said he only had time to yell “Bear! Bear!” before the grizzly bear tackled him, knocking him five feet off a small ledge.

“He started biting me good. He grabbed my left arm, shook me and broke my left arm,” he said.

Cummings tried to get the bear’s attention by yelling and throwing things at it and when that didn’t work he “jumped down and grabbed the bear…and ripped it off me.”

So the bear went after Cummings.

Cummings told KSL that the bear “acquainted me, bit me a little bit.”

The bear walked away and Cummings yelled for Lowry, according to KSL. But before he heard a response, the bear returned for the second assault, this time biting Cummings on the head and cheek, the KSL report said.

Lowry said he ran up the mountain to call 911, and after reaching emergency services he looked down and saw August Harrison and Orrin Jackson, two other teammates he and Cummings had become separated from during the hike. .

The three connected with each other and Harrison continued up the mountain to find Cummings.

Harrison said he found Cummings “limping down the mountain, drenched in blood.”

“(Cummings) asked me how I was doing and I said, ‘You look great, we have to go.'”

The group took turns carrying Cummings—who suffered the worst injuries—back to the trailhead. They said they walked about a mile before being picked up by farmers and eventually by emergency services.

Lowry and Cummings are expected to make full recoveries, a reality Lowry attributes to the bond between their teammates.

“We became the best of friends by going to hell and back for each other. Seeing someone sweat and bleed… Coach teaches us that. You’re not going to leave a brother behind,” he said.

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD), there was an “abundance of bear activity at low elevations” throughout the national forest.

“In the vicinity of the attack, reports from landowners and hunters indicate there may be as many as six to 10 different bears moving between agricultural fields and low-lying slopes,” said Dan Smith, life supervisor. wildlife of the Cody region, in a press release.

Smith said the WGFD will work with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to monitor bear activity in the area to “make management decisions in the best interest of public safety.”

CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn and Claudia Dominguez contributed to this report.