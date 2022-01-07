Collision between a Russian submarine and a British ship, is the first since the Cold War

AGI – There was a collision between a Royal Navy warship with a Russian submarine, the first collision between Russian and British ships since the Cold War. Happened at the end of 2020 off the coast of Scotland, but the news only surfaced today. The Russian submarine collided with the sonar of the British ship that was monitoring its movements in the freezing waters of the North Atlantic. The collision was captured in a Channel 5 documentary for the Warship: Life at Sea series.

The Russian submarine was 200 miles north of Scotland when the crew of HMS Northumberland was sent to hunt it down. The Royal Navy’s Type 23 frigate went out to sea and at one point deployed sonar – a device, which uses hundreds of wired microphones – to pick up sounds from the submarine.

But then the unimaginable happened, “a very rare event, one in a million”, as a Navy source said: because the submarine was right under the British ship and hit the sonar cable.

After the collision, HMS Northumberland was forced to abort the mission and return to port to replace the sonar.