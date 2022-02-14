Collision between trains in Munich, one dead and several injured – Europe

One person was killed and several injured in a train accident involving two commuter trains near Munich, Germany. The police report it.

The head-on collision occurred around 4:40 pm local time and the causes are still unclear, police said. Images released in the German media show passengers standing next to the platform after the crash and at least one partially derailed carriage. Passengers aboard the trains told the Merkur newspaper that they heard a loud bang and were thrown forward. The incident occurred near the Ebenhausen-Schaeftlarn S-Bahn city train station, southwest of Munich. At the beginning of the evening, over 200 people, including rescuers and police officers, rushed to the scene of the collision. In addition to one victim, there are at least 10 injured. One person, initially trapped inside a carriage, was released, local media reported. The track section involved was closed and replacement bus services were activated. According to local radio, two S-Bahn trains nearly collided in the same area last August, but both drivers managed to brake in time.