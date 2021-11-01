Collision between two trains in England, there are injured

Train crash in Great Britain where two trains collided between Andover and Salisbury. According to Dorset & Wiltshire firefighters on Twitter, there are currently about 50 firefighters working at the scene of the “serious” incident. British transport police said the incident took place in a tunnel and there were reports that a train had derailed.

According to what emerges from the local media, there are a dozen injured whose conditions should not cause concern. The movement of trains has been suspended: the police have specified that a first aid center has been set up in the church of San Marco in Salisbury.

From the first indications, the accident would have occurred near the Fisherton Tunnel, near Salisbury station where the 1708 GWR train, operating between Portsmouth Harbor and Bristol Temple Meads, and the 1720 SWR from London Waterloo to Honiton would have collided, as clarified by the Great Western Railway in a note.