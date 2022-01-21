Collision :: Blog on Today

The news was beaten this morning by the agencies: China reported yet another near collision in space. At the end of last year, the government had pointed the finger at the satellites of Starlink – and therefore of Elon Musk – guilty of having jeopardized the Tiangong station, launched into orbit nine months ago. This time the accusations are from the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and are addressed to Russia, held responsible for a “close-range encounter” between the Tsingshua scientific satellite and the debris of the Cosmos 1408, destroyed in November during the scheduled test of a ‘ antisatellite weapon. Debris and satellite would have “touched” on Tuesday, approaching the distance of only 14.5 meters, infinitesimal if we consider the relative speed of 5.27 kilometers per second, equal to 18,972 km / h.

The alarm has disappeared and the responsibilities are quite clear, since according to a treaty dating back to 1967 on Outer Space, very dated of course, but still the foundation of international space law, each State is the owner, and therefore responsible, of the objects launched into the Cosmos, even when these are reduced to crumbs. At the same time, there is no system of sanctions that effectively punish damage caused by debris.

The episode is closely linked to that of last November 15, when the remains of a Soviet satellite destroyed by a Russian missile endangered the International Space Station (ISS), forcing the crew to take refuge in two spacecraft should a collision occur. forced to an immediate return to Earth.

The cinema had said it (several times)

Such episodes are not new (although it is often difficult if not impossible to assign the authorship of the debris) and according to the European Space Agency (ESA) they will be increasingly frequent. After all, the ‘galactic trash’ has long been a reality. What is amazing, once again, is the involuntary ability – or maybe not, who can tell? – of cinema to anticipate the times or predict the future.

In fact, cinema fans and the most attentive cinephiles will not have missed a sensational analogy between these episodes and ‘Gravity’, a film by Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón, starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. For those who have not seen it, the famous film tells the deeds of an astronaut close to retirement and a biomedical engineer. During a walk outside the shuttle they are warned that a Russian missile has hit a disused satellite, the resulting explosion causing a chain reaction that has destroyed other satellites and thus created a wave of debris that moves at a very high level. speed. Everything had already been written, one might say.

The world of cinema, and in particular science fiction, is not new to inventing situations and episodes capable of taking shape ten, twenty or thirty years later. Sensational episodes, if we consider how often the details coincide and not just the more general situations. For example, I am reminded of the 1950 film ‘Destination Moon’, where the protagonist is a scientist who recruits private investors to finance a trip to the Moon. The mind goes to the 2004 enterprise of Mike Melvill, the first ‘commercial’ astronaut in history and, looking only a few months ago, at the debut of space tourism, inaugurated by Mr. Virgin, Richard Branson, then closely followed by Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Ridley Scott’s ‘Blade Runner’, in the same sense, made history. For example, he predicted ‘vertical flight’, the one that will become reality in a few years in many Italian cities with aero-taxis; has prophesied the retinal scan – does the iris scan of smartphones tell you something? – and the birth of organisms by exploiting an artificial DNA.

The times are not yet ripe, but even The Martian (Survivor), a film once again signed by Ridley Scott, could, in its own way, find confirmation. If in the film an astronaut (played by Matt Damon) is left on Mars, where he must learn to survive, the same way could be done by astronauts – the real ones – starting from 2030, when, at least according to NASA’s multi-year plan, the could walk on the red planet.