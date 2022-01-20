Colombia, 14-year-old environmentalist killed: he defended the lands of the indigenous people

Breiner David, a 14-year-old environmentalist, was killed while defending his lands indigenous people. It happened in Colombia, in the rural department of Cauca: groups are rampant here paramilitaries and drug traffickers, competing with each other for the corridors of the drug to the ports of the Pacific. The boy, the indigenous groups denounced, was shot dead. The murder sparked emotion and indignation across the country. On Twitter, the president Ivan Duque he spoke of a death that “fills us with sadness”.
According to the reconstructions, Breiner was participating in a patrol when his group came across some armed men. The former guerrillas then opened fire killing an adult, Guillermo Chicame, and the 14-year-old. Two other men were injured in the shooting, including the reserve chief. Suspected in the murder of the teenager is a dissident of the dissolved Farc guerrilla movement, known as ‘El Indio’. The boy was a native of the Nasa tribe and served as the “guardian of Mother Earth”. According to the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office, 145 activists killed in 2021, including 32 members of indigenous groups, while the South American country has become the most dangerous in the world for the environmentalists, with 65 victims out of 227 in 2020. Furthermore, according to the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office and Indepaz, Colombia is the country with the most massacres ever: 286 since 2016.
