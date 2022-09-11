Colombia : A young man claims to be the hidden son of Shakira

A boy claims that Colombian singer and actor Santiago Alarcon are his parents and that he was abandoned shortly after birth.

Shakira has not spoken about her alleged hidden child. IMAGO/Future Image

It is a preposterous story that Santiago Alarcon has just revealed on Instagram. The 42-year-old Colombian actor shared a video in which he explains that he was the victim of extortion from a man who claims to be his son and who assures that his biological mother is Shakira, recently separated from Gerard Piqué . “This boy, whose name I will withhold on the advice of my lawyers, says I gave him up for adoption in 1992, but I was 12 at the time,” Santiago said. As for Shakira, she was 15.

The story began in 2018, when the comedian, famous in his country for being one of the heroes of a telenovela, received a message on Instagram from his so-called son. Accustomed to strange comments from fans, Santiago Alarcon did not give more importance than that to those of this man. Until the latter contacts his relatives as well as the media, going so far as to go to a theater and thwart all the security checks to meet his “father”, at the beginning of September 2022.

According to Santiago, this boy is asking him for 835 million Colombian pesos, or about 188,000 euros, unless he legally recognizes being his parent. Fearing for his safety, that of his family and his children, the actor decided to file a complaint against the young man who lives in Canada. “This story is completely absurd,” confided, annoyed, the Colombian, who certified that he had never met Shakira. About the singer accused of tax evasion she did not comment on the matter.

