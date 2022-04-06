Colombia already adds 21 laboratories to identify covid variants in Colombia

The National Institute of Health (INS) inaugurated its National Genomics Laboratory on the morning of this April 5. The research center will be dedicated to analyzing samples of coronaviruses and other pathogens that affect the Colombian population.

The Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, highlighted that as a result of the pandemic, the epidemiological surveillance infrastructure in Colombia was strengthened. According to his accounts, the country went from having a single genomics laboratory in March 2020 to adding 21 nowadays.

“A few years ago in the epidemic of Chikungunya we longed to have a robust network of laboratories, since by then it was abandoned,” Ruiz assured. And he added that the country also has 217 laboratories with the capacity to analyze PCR tests.

“All this was insinuated after the epidemic of the Zika, with a rudimentary effort by the INS to set up some genomics. And we are only talking about 2016, and by 2021 there was already a massive capacity to do genomics in Colombia,” Ruiz said.