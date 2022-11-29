Colombia and the United States: the keys to the migratory benefit – Government – Politics

The Colombian government has asked the United States to grant Deferred Enforced Departure or DED status to thousands of Colombians who are currently living illegally in this country.

This request was led by the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, in order for the American country to consider “authorizing a temporary immigration benefit for Colombians present in the country under the figure of the DED humanitarian program, as part of the powers of the president in foreign policy”.

(Also read: Colombia asks the United States for a relief resource for Colombian migrants)

Murillo also emphasizes that the request “is a regional issue that must be addressed under the principle of shared responsibility, strengthening regional cooperation to ensure migration regularization.”

(We suggest: National Government met with the Gilinski group and businessmen from the United Arab Emirates)

Here is the letter that Colombia sent to the United States government.

What does the status of Deferred Forced Departure imply?

In the first place, the migratory relief requested by Colombia would benefit some 200,000 Colombians who are currently illegal, similar to the one granted to Venezuelan citizens in January 2021 but which expired in July of this year.

This status would also grant a temporary work permit, which is usually 18 months but can be extended, which would ensure “dignified conditions for this undocumented population,” Ambassador Murillo explained.

(You may be interested in: Debt: Petro explains how he improved public finances and “his large deficit”)

In addition, this temporary immigration benefit provides a suspension of deportations for a determined period of time, however, it does not provide a permanent status, since it is a method of temporary protection to work in that nation.

Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian ambassador to the United States.

Another key point is the characterization of the request. The Government requested a Deferred Forced Departure (DED), a goal that, according to Murillo, is more affordable in the case of Colombians.

At first, the Colombian government had contemplated the Temporary Protection Status or TPS: an immigration program created in 1990 with which the United States grants extraordinary permits to nationals of countries affected by war conflicts or natural disasters.

(Read: You plan to emigrate to the US, so you can do it with the ‘fiancé’ visa)

The TPS it is much broader relief, which is guided by immigration and not criminal law (as is the case with DED), and often carries a high political cost for the president who grants it. To this is added that this request must pass different filters such as Congress, the Senate and the Department of Homeland Security.

Although the DED is a more affordable permit, it also involves a complex process with many internal policy angles on such a controversial issue as immigration.

What’s next now?

A government source told EL TIEMPO that the bet is that the status be maintained for one or two years, while “the situation normalizes in Colombia and important steps are being taken with the ‘total peace’ project.”

He affirmed that this migratory relief seeks to make undocumented Colombians feel safe and that the request was sent to the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, as well as to the Secretary of Internal Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, so that “it has a better chance of being studied.”

(Also: US Embassy Advances Visa Application Appointments: What Should You Do?)

Regarding the possibilities of this proposal, he mentioned that they are awaiting the response of the US government: they can accept it for due analysis, they can admit it for future consideration or reject it because they believe it is not convenient.

MAYRA TENORIO

POLITICAL WRITING