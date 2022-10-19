Colombia and the United States will negotiate the elimination of the tourist visa – USA – International

This Friday, October 28, in Washington, a formal table will start between Colombia and the United States to discuss the possibility of eliminating the tourist and business visa requirement for nationals, as well as other immigration matters.

This was confirmed to this newspaper by official sources in both countries. That day the Binational Consular Working Group will meet, a mechanism that had been created in 2006 to discuss and advance migratory priorities but that stopped meeting in 2019.

The meetings will initially be headed by Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo and Foreign Ministry staff, as well as officials from the State Department and the Department for Homeland Security (DHS).

In principle, Colombia will ask the US to work on five specific issues: mechanisms to speed up the visa process at the US embassy in Bogotá (which is taking more than two years); advance in the process of entering Colombia into the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which eliminates the need for a visa; possible temporary work programs for Colombians in the US, such as the one granted by Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and other regular migration channels; recalibrate the message that the US uses about Colombia in its so-called Travel Advisory; and the situation of illegal immigrants detained at the border and those extradited in both countries.

That according to a preparatory document that was known by this newspaper.

Luis Gilberto Murillo, Fajardo’s former vice-presidential formula, is now with Petro.

Two weeks ago, The Colombian Government, headed by Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo, announced that it would ask the United States to eliminate the visa and the granting of a TPS for Colombians who are illegally in this country, among other things. That request coincided with the visit of the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to Bogotá.

Although Blinken made it clear to government officials during that visit that the TPS issue was very complicated, he was open to discussing and advancing on other issues that were put on the table.

The proposal, specifically the one related to the Visa Waiver Program, materialized in a letter sent by Murillo on October 11 to Secretary of State Blinken and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS.

In that letter, also known by this newspaper, Murillo tells them that the natural progression of the close relationship between the two countries, which the US considers its main ally in the region, is joining this program. In that sense, Murillo proposed restarting the negotiations to achieve that goal.

In the letter, Murillo acknowledges that the country must first meet several requirements, but that Colombia has taken important steps in controlling its borders, issuing passports and the rule of law.

Gustavo Petro and Antony Blinken during their recent visit to the Casa de Nariño.

The process had begun between 2014 and 2015 under the government of Juan Manuel Santos, but was interrupted in 2019, when the Consular Working Group stopped meeting. No one knows exactly why.

But, according to sources who worked on this matter during the time, one of the reasons is that the country never reached a visa rejection rate of less than 3 percent, which is something required by the Visa Waiver Program, a mechanism that only 40 countries in the world currently have. In the region, the only one that has this privilege is Chile.

In addition, the arrival of Donald Trump to power, much tougher on immigration issues, complicated the negotiations and then the covid-19 pandemic came through, which paralyzed this type of rapprochement.

Although the current context is different – ​​with Joe Biden in office and the pandemic already in the rearview mirror – the process will not be easy and will take several years. In the first place, because the country is still very far from that threshold of 3 percent.

Likewise, the orleader of Colombians who are trying to enter the US illegally through its southern border and that this year it has reached record levels (there are more than 116,000 and on average about 15,000 monthly), makes the decision very difficult for an administration like Biden’s, which is criticized for the crisis on the border and the “tsunami” of migrants that is arriving.

But, according to multiple sources, the idea is to move forward in the requirements requested by the United States so that when political circumstances change and on the ground, Colombia is ready to access the visa waiver program.

In the short term, the government’s idea is to pressure Washington to help reduce waiting times for the issuance of visas at its embassy in Bogotá, a process that is currently taking more than two years.

One of the ideas being aired is that tourist visas and others that are currently in force but are about to expire be automatically renewed for a period of two years. A strategy that would serve to temporarily solve the bottleneck that has been presenting itself.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

On Twitter: @ sergom68

