Colombia and Venezuela start a new era of diplomatic relations

Armando Benedetti, recently arrived in Caracas, received at the Maiquetía airport by Venezuela’s deputy foreign minister, Rander Peña, on Sunday.

Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia, two sister countries with an undoubted common historical heritage, will be formally restored starting this Monday after years of coldness and disagreements. President Nicolás Maduro will receive the credentials as ambassador of Armando Benedetti, the right hand of Gustavo Petro during the campaign and who has been entrusted with one of the most important issues of this new stage: understanding with Chavismo on very sensitive issues.

Benedetti acknowledged, as soon as he landed at the Maiquetía airport on Sunday, that one of his priorities will be to discuss a bilateral meeting with Petro with Maduro. That would be the culmination of broken relations since 2019, when Maduro broke with President Iván Duque, Petro’s predecessor, at the moment in which he chose to recognize Juan Guaidó as the alternative president of Venezuela —with the leadership of the United States. — and went so far as to declare that Hugo Chávez’s successor had hours left in power. Having exhausted the non-negotiating path with Chavismo, which in these three years has not produced results, the Joe Biden Administration and now Petro are even closer to Venezuela.

The Colombian president used to say on the campaign trail that it made no sense for two countries with so many interests to harm each other. One of the new ambassador’s priorities is to boost the economy, especially the border economy. “We are going to restore the trade from which more than eight million Colombians live, we are going to look for an economic zone, tax exemptions and legislation that allows the Colombian government to invest in works that impact the development of the region,” he said. Benedict.

Maduro will receive him this Monday afternoon at the Miraflores Palace, the presidential residence. It will be a formal act, but among many other things they will be able to talk about Monómeros, the Venezuelan fertilizer company that in the past was jointly owned by the two countries and that is in bankruptcy. The company ended a few years ago under the control of the opposition Juan Guaidó, the parallel president of Venezuela, recognized by the United States. Now, Maduro once again has a say in the fate of the company and must decide if he accepts an offer from Petro, which by acquiring it intends to lower costs for Colombian farmers.

On the table there are other controversial issues, such as the extradition treaty between the two countries, currently suspended. Petro has already assured that he is going to recognize the status of Venezuelans in asylum in his country —especially journalists and politicians— and that in no case is he going to put them in the hands of the Venezuelan justice system. But Colombia, in turn, has an interest in bringing back hidden Colombians in Venezuela, such as Aida Merlano, a congresswoman who bought votes for political clans. Benedetti must explore the way to reach some kind of agreement on this, although the negotiation will be very difficult. Maduro, for his part, also appointed Félix Plasencia, a Chavista diplomat and politician who was his chancellor between 2021 and last May, as his representative in Bogotá this month.

The new Colombian ambassador lands in Caracas with a letter under his arm signed by Petro. In golden letters and quixotic language, the president has highlighted the negotiating capacity of one of his most trusted men: “The relevant personal garments that distinguish Mr. Benedetti Villanueva assure me that very soon he will deserve the appreciation of your excellence, whom I beg to give full faith and credit to what he says on behalf of the Republic of Colombia and its Government, especially when he states that I make very fervent wishes for the greatness of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as the personal fortune of your excellence. This is quite a good declaration of intentions towards Venezuela, after having been isolated internationally for years, especially during the presidency of Donald Trump in the United States and the absolute cut off of relations with Duque.

Credentials sent by Gustavo Petro to Nicolás Maduro for Armando Benedetti’s inauguration as ambassador in Caracas.

Refloating business relationships is one of Benedetti’s main tasks. The Colombian-Venezuelan border became the busiest in Latin America, and at its peak, in 2008, the exchange reached more than seven billion dollars, but it has plummeted since then. The change of government in Colombia represents a new stage in relations marked by the prolonged Venezuelan political crisis. The total rupture of relations since 2019, among others, has left the 2.5 million Venezuelans who have settled in different Colombian cities in recent years in limbo.

On the other side of the border, dozens of political leaders, journalists and human rights defenders have also arrived, the exiles who have left the most repressive years of Chavismo under the command of Maduro. During Iván Duque’s term, Colombia had to face an unprecedented migratory crisis, while the border crossings that have suffered intermittent closures since 2015, converted into a pedestrian-only crossing, are a kind of no man’s land in which organized crime and armed irregular groups have gained ground.

For Petro, reestablishing relations with Venezuela will also help Caracas to play a role in a peace negotiation with the ELN guerrillas, which operates in the neighboring country. International organizations have denounced that the ELN and the Venezuelan Army carry out joint operations. Petro’s idea is to disarm this guerrilla, the last one left, to seek what he calls total peace. Benedetti will begin to open the way from this Monday, when he will present to Maduro the letters that Petro has signed for him.

