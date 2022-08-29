Colombia and Venezuela: the Colombian ambassador arrives in Caracas with the intention of reestablishing diplomatic relations

Little more than a month after coming to power, the president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, declares himself “neutral” in the face of the internal conflict in Colombia. This generates discomfort in the government of Colombian president Andrés Pastrana, who decides to suspend a bilateral summit scheduled for that month.

Colombia grants political asylum to Pedro Carmona Estanga, the former president of the Fedecamaras employers’ association who replaced Chávez as president of Venezuela when he was briefly deposed in April 2002. At the time, some media pointed out that the Colombian decision generated a certain and brief tension between the two governments that did not escalate.

Hugo Chávez orders the suspension of commercial relations with Colombia and withdraws his ambassador in Bogotá after the irregular capture of Rodrigo Granda, international spokesman for the FARC. Granda was arrested in Caracas on December 13, 2004 by officials and former police officers of Venezuela who -acting on their own account- took him to Cúcuta, where he was handed over to the Colombian authorities. This produces the first rupture of bilateral relations. Caption Rodrigo Granda was known as the “foreign minister” of the FARC



In one of the best moments of the bilateral relationship, the construction of a 225-kilometer gas pipeline begins in La Guajira to connect Venezuela and Colombia. Shortly afterward, Chavez highlighted the increase in bilateral trade and estimates that it could soon reach US$5 billion a year. It falls short. The exchange climbs to more than US$7 billion, an all-time high, and has been falling ever since. Caption Accompanied by the President of Panama, Martín Torrijos, Uribe and Chávez attended the start of the La Guajira gas pipeline works



President Álvaro Uribe authorizes the mediation of Hugo Chávez for the release of hostages held by the FARC in exchange for imprisoned guerrillas. Three months later, the Colombian president will revoke this decision, generating great discontent in Chávez, who announces the “freezing” of bilateral relations.

In an incursion into Ecuadorian territory, the Colombian Army kills Raúl Reyes, number 2 of the FARC. In protest at this operation, Chavez withdraws Venezuela’s diplomatic staff in Colombia, expels the Colombian ambassador in Caracas, and orders ten battalions to be sent to the border. Bilateral tensions soften a few days later at a Rio Group summit in the Dominican Republic. Months later, the information seized from Reyes’ computer is used to accuse Chávez of supporting the FARC. Caption The death of Raúl Reyes and the content of the computer that was seized from him generated a strong crisis between Colombia and Venezuela



Faced with Uribe’s plans to give the United States access to seven military bases in Colombia, Chavez orders a freeze on bilateral relations with the neighboring country. Shortly after, Uribe denounced the discovery in the hands of the FARC of some rocket launchers sold by Sweden to Venezuela. The Venezuelan president denies that he has delivered these weapons to the FARC and orders the withdrawal of his ambassador in Bogotá. Weeks later, Chávez affirms that the definitive rupture of relations with Colombia is imminent. Venezuela imposes restrictions on imports from Colombia.

Venezuela breaks diplomatic relations with Colombia, after the Uribe government accused him during an OAS meeting of giving refuge to members of the FARC and the ELN, something that Chávez denies.

The then new president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, and Chávez meet in Santa Marta and agree to relaunch the bilateral relationship. Within a few months, they name new ambassadors and reestablish bilateral trade that had been frozen since mid-2009. In November, Santos refers to Chávez as his “new best friend.” Caption Santos and Chávez relaunched the bilateral relationship and called each other “best friends”



Nicolás Maduro, successor of Hugo Chávez, affirms that the “permanent conspiracy” against Venezuela from Colombia is unacceptable, after Santos received the Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles in the Nariño Palace. Santos rejects the accusations as “crazy” and calls them a misunderstanding. Caption On his Facebook page, Capriles recorded the meeting with the Colombian president



Maduro closes the main border crossing with Colombia as part of a campaign against smuggling, generating a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. In just two weeks, Venezuela closes six border crossings and deports some 1,500 Colombians without papers. His argument, he says, is the fight against drug trafficking and the paramilitaries. It is estimated that more than 20,000 Colombians leave Venezuela voluntarily for fear of the measures. Caption Moved by the fear of being deported by the Maduro government, thousands of Colombians left Venezuela



After almost a year of closing the borders between Venezuela and Colombia unilaterally ordered by Caracas, Maduro and Santos agree to the “orderly, controlled and gradual” opening of the border crossings between the two countries. Caption Maduro and Santos agreed to reopen the borders, but the bilateral relationship did not fully recover



After the election of a controversial National Constituent Assembly in Venezuela in disputed elections in which the opposition did not participate, Juan Manuel Santos affirms that “it is the end of democracy in Venezuela.”

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, recognizes Juan Guaidó as the legitimate president of Venezuela, shortly after this opponent and president of the National Assembly declared himself interim president of that country, alleging that Maduro’s re-election in 2018 had been fraudulent.

Juan Guaidó organizes with the support of the United States an operation to bring humanitarian aid to Venezuela through the main border crossing with Colombia, the Simón Bolívar International Bridge. The Maduro government blocks the passage and prevents the entry of humanitarian aid, stating that there is an “intervention plan” behind it. Caption Maduro accused Colombia and the US of trying to intervene in Venezuela through its humanitarian aid plan



Maduro accuses the US and Colombia of organizing the so-called “Operation Gideon”, an apparent landing of a few dozen mercenaries, allegedly trained in Colombia, organized by a former US Green Beret in order to capture Maduro. The operation, whose origin remains unclear, was a complete failure.

Maduro calls for the normalization of commercial and diplomatic relations with Colombia, which have been broken since 2019 when Bogotá refused to recognize him as legitimate president. President Iván Duque responds that Colombia does not recognize Maduro.