Colombia | bad news for Ospina

(On Saturday 5 February 2022)David’s latest releaseswith thethey weren’t very happy for the blue goalkeeper. In the match against Peru he became the protagonist of a very important mistake which then led to the defeat of the Cafeteros.

Ospina Colombia (Getty Images)Colombianerves tense Ospina – Rueda Le bad newsfor Ospina, do not stop at the “duck”: in fact it seems that there are problems between the goalkeeper and the national team coach. From South America, sensational news arrives on the future of Ospina with the Colombia. The Napoli goalkeeper, according to El Futbolero, would be at loggerheads with the coach Reinaldo Rueda and would even threaten to leave the national team as long as this coach is there.

